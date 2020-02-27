Daily News- February 27, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers win second straight game, 108-94, improve to 3-1 under J.B. Bickerstaff

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The J.B. Bickerstaff era is off to a promising start.

The Cavs won their second consecutive game against a team with a record above .500 on Wednesday, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, 108-94. It’s their fourth win in the last five games, possibly moving out of the Eastern Conference cellar.

The Cavs didn’t have starting center Andre Drummond, who missed the game because of a strained calf. That absence seemed problematic going into the game, especially with Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid coming off a career scoring night on Monday. But Embiid exited after just eight minutes following a tough collision with Cavs backup center Ante Zizic. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ coaching change was a ‘wake-up call’ that forced everyone to look in the mirror

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s now been a week since John Beilein resigned and J.B. Bickerstaff stepped in as head coach.

Not all of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ problems followed Beilein out of the practice facility that night when he delivered an emotional farewell. But the early results are favorable.

The Cavs won their second straight game on Wednesday -- a wire-to-wire gem against the Philadelphia 76ers. On Monday, it was a gutty come-from-behind stunner against the Miami Heat. Back-to-back wins against a pair of playoff teams. The last time that happened was about a year and a half ago, when the Cavs must have summoned some kind of sorcery to topple Philadelphia and Houston on consecutive nights. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs get defensive, squash shorthanded Sixers

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

A different Cavaliers team has emerged on the other side of the All-Star Break – and they are fun to watch.

Over the last two weeks, the Wine & Gold have reversed some negative trends and have now won four of their last five – including Wednesday night’s wire-to-wire 108-94 victory over the Sixers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers didn’t require any of the histrionics from Monday’s heart-stopping comeback win – jumping on the Sixers right out of the gate, building up a 20-point lead and snuffing any potential rally in the final period.

CLICK HERE to read full story.

