Daily News- February 25, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Porter Jr., Darius Garland show growth, talent to alter Cleveland Cavaliers’ future: ‘The sky’s the limit for them’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Porter Jr. was coming off the two worst games of his young career.

On Friday night, he got ejected for losing his cool and shouting at the referee following a questionable call, prompting head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who has become a mentor for the talented rookie, to speak with Porter about trying to harness that passion and emotion, using it as an asset instead of a detriment. The next night in Miami, Porter looked overmatched and out of rhythm, missing all five of his shots and getting benched in the fourth quarter.

“We need to get him going in the right direction again,” one member of the organization told cleveland.com while watching Porter go through his pregame routine Monday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr., unconventional lineup spearhead stunning overtime upset against Miami Heat, 125-119

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two nights after getting pounded by the Miami Heat and discussing the need to quickly “flush” the game, the Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to be headed toward a similar outcome.

The Cavs were down by 19 points going into the fourth quarter. They hadn’t led. Weren’t ever tied. Trailed by 22 at one point.

Then Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff made the perfect call. Right in time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Porter, Nance Key Cavs Comeback Win

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

If the Cavaliers were looking to avenge an ugly defeat two nights earlier on South Beach, they couldn’t have made the Heat swallow a more bitter pill than in Monday’s season series finale.

Cleveland trailed by 22 points with just over a minute to play in the third quarter before mounting their biggest comeback of the season – catching the Heat in regulation and blowing past them in overtime – taking the thrilling 125-119 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, their third victory in the last four outings.

Miami won the first three games of the season series by an average of 18.0 points and hadn’t trailed at any point through Saturday’s contest and the first three quarters on Monday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: