Daily News- February 21, 2020

J.B. Bickerstaff hoping to maximize Cleveland Cavaliers’ final 28 games, plans to experiment with lineups and roles

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have much to play for over the final 28 games. The worst team in the Eastern Conference, they already know they won’t be fighting for a playoff spot.

So, now that he’s in charge, one of J.B. Bickerstaff’s most important tasks is finding a way to make the final few months of the regular-season slog count. It will be his responsibility to keep the guys motivated and competitive, making the most out of this time and not allowing them to simply play out the string while counting down the days until April 15 -- the last game.

Bickerstaff already has a few ideas on how to do that. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Pressure is on Cavaliers for Koby Altman, J.B. Bickerstaff to be successful and stick with each other

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – J.B. Bickerstaff came to the Cavaliers with a unique contract.

He was hired as the top assistant to new head coach John Beilein last summer. But Bickerstaff’s long-term contract also contained a clause for what would happen if promoted to head coach.

Had Beilein turned down the Cavs and remained as coach at Michigan, Bickerstaff would have been hired as the Cavs head coach. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, Game 55 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-40) will open the J.B. Bickerstaff era with a matchup against the Washington Wizards (20-33) on Friday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Wizards 124-112 in Cleveland on Jan. 23. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

