Daily News- February 20, 2020

J.B. Bickerstaff to replace John Beilein as head coach: Get to know the Cavs’ newest coach

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The tenure of John Beilein as head coach of the Cavaliers is over after just 54 games in charge. The Cavs announced on Wednesday that the team and Beilein are parting ways with 28 games left in the regular season.

He will be replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff, who was brought in by Beilein as the team’s lead assistant coach. Bickerstaff has prior head coaching experience, making it a good hire.

But with Beilein gone, Bickerstaff is now the head coach. Get to know more about him here. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein officially resigns as Cavaliers head coach, will remain with franchise in undefined role while J.B. Bickerstaff takes over

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- John Beilein officially resigned as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach early Wednesday evening, letting players and staff know his official decision in a face-to-face get-together ahead of the team’s first practice since returning from the All-Star break.

Beilein will remain with the organization in an undefined role while J.B. Bickerstaff takes over as head coach. Sources say, there are a few contract details the Cavs and Bickerstaff still need to work through, but nothing that will interrupt the team’s succession plan.

“Over these last nine months, I have given my all to this organization, but after much reflection, I have decided that it is best that I step back and resign from my position as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and assist the organization in a different capacity,” Beilein said in a statement. “I am very grateful to Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman and the entire Cavaliers organization for the opportunity they have provided me. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein leaves mark with emotional goodbye in Cavaliers’ film room following resignation Wednesday

Author: ChrisFedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- On his final day as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, in the darkest moment of his illustrious career that spans four decades and could eventually earn him a spot in the pantheon of college basketball legends, John Beilein showed his true character.

And kept coaching until the very end.

Prior to Cleveland’s first practice since the All-Star break, one led by new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Beilein gathered everyone inside his beloved film room (of course) at Cleveland Clinic Courts and explained his painful decision to step down after just 54 games. He looked everyone in the eye, those same players that pushed back against his methods and tuned him out at various points, and showed them honesty, dignity, authenticity and vulnerability. One last lesson. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

