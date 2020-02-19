Daily News- February 19, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers legend Jim Chones loves team bucking small-ball trend: ‘There’s always going to be room for a big man’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: beaconjournal.com

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers legend Jim Chones believes there will always be a place for centers in the NBA.

The team’s radio analyst thinks the sight of a big man dunking is too entertaining, the David vs. Goliath appeal too strong.

But there’s little doubt the position is being de-emphasized in the league. “Small ball” is in vogue, a point illustrated on Feb. 5 when the Houstn Rockets traded center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks. That left the Rockets with 7-footers who are 37 and 21 years old, neither key members of the rotation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sources: Cavs Coaching Decision Expected Wednesday

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach John Beilein are expected to part ways on Wednesday, ending his brief NBA career after just 54 games, league sources tell cleveland.com

On Sunday night, ESPN reported that Beilein was weighing his future and had already talked about it with the Cavaliers’ front office.

According to sources, the Cavs and Beilein both believed he had already coached his final NBA game when he left for the All-Star break, but Beilein hadn’t made a firm decision and needed to have numerous conversations, both internally and externally, before walking away from the remainder of his contract. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Report: Cavaliers’ John Beilein will step down, J.B. Bickerstaff to be promoted to full-time head coach

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: beaconjournal.com

John Beilein is walking away from the Cavaliers after 54 games and associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be promoted to full-time head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night.

Citing league sources, Wojnarowski reported that Beilein is expected to say goodbye to players and staff Wednesday afternoon, when all return from the All-Star break, and Bickerstaff will direct his first practice Wednesday evening.

The Cavs (14-40) will play their first game under Bickerstaff Friday at Washington. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

