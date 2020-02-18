Daily News- February 18, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers should seriously consider parting ways with Coach John Beilein

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When I talked to John Beilein a few weeks ago, I asked him if he had any regrets about taking the coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

I didn’t expect Beilein to admit that he had doubts, and he maintained he still wanted the job.

But I asked the question because I sensed he was struggling with life in the NBA. No 67-year-old in any profession wants to be referred to as a rookie, but that is the situation with Beilein in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Growing Up ...Darius Garland

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers young guard trio of Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland is a group of tough, skilled, dynamic athletes. It’s also a group of tough, skilled, dynamic athletes that can barely grow facial hair.

Garland, the 5th overall pick in this past June’s Draft, just celebrated his birthday at the end of last month and is still almost a year away from legally ordering a drink. And he’s not even the youngest member of the group.

After playing just five college contests at Vanderbilt, the smooth-shooting point guard is learning on the job with the Wine and Gold. He got an advanced course on NBA life, growing up as the son of an NBA player – Winston Garland – who played for six teams over a seven-season career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein’s future with Cleveland Cavaliers is unclear amid difficult season

Author: Jeff Zillgitt

Publication: USA Today

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein’s future with the team is up in the air, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

ESPN reported Beilein could step aside as early as this week, while The Athletic reported it is possible Beilein finishes the season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: