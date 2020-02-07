Daily News- February 7, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers trade for Andre Drummond, give up Brandon Knight, John Henson and second-round pick in deadline splash

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a trade that sends Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons for 26-year-old two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, league sources tell cleveland.com.

The second-rounder going to Detroit is the lesser of Cleveland’s or Golden State’s 2023 selection, sources say.

“It was just too good of a deal to pass up for us, especially at that price,” a source told cleveland.com shortly after the two sides agreed to terms. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson stays with Cleveland Cavaliers through NBA trade deadline; no plans for buyout

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Despite fielding numerous call up until Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers did not find a new home for Tristan Thompson and there are no plans to buy him out of his contract, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Thompson was the center of much trade chatter, especially after his camp made it known that getting him out of Cleveland was a top priority. But the Cavs stayed firm: They wanted a first-round pick and weren’t going to make a trade just for the sake of it. Prior to adding center Andre Drummond in a splash move Thursday, the Cavs were open to re-signing Thompson this summer, even having internal discussions about a contract extension that went nowhere because of Thompson’s pricey demands and team-wide uncertainty following this season. A sign-and-trade will be another option this summer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Andre Drummond: 9 things you need to know about the newest Cleveland Cavalier

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers made one of the most notable moves of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline by acquiring center Andre Drummond from the Pistons in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a future second-round pick.

The 26-year-old Drummond spent his entire career in Detroit, averaging 14.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in eight seasons.

Cavaliers fans have seen plenty of Drummond in recent years, so they are fairly familiar with him and what he can do on the basketball court. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

