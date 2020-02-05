Daily News- February 5, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 52 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-38) will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-20) on Wednesday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Thunder in Cleveland on Jan. 4.

Cleveland Cavaliers asking for first-round pick in trade for Tristan Thompson, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Cleveland Cavaliers want a first-round pick in any trade involving starting center Tristan Thompson, sources tell cleveland.com.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in Thompson, who is in the final year of his five-year, $82 million deal and has been available for quite some time -- for the right price. The market for Thompson could heat up in the next few days, especially with top center trade target Clint Capela on his way to the Atlanta Hawks in a four-team blockbuster trade that was agreed to late Tuesday night.

Thompson did not play in Monday night's loss against the New York Knicks, being held out because of a sore right quad. Thompson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City, the final one before Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline.

NBA trade deadline: 5 teams that fit a Tristan Thompson deal and what the Cavs might get back

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- As the clock ticks toward Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m., the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to garner interest in free-agent-to-be Tristan Thompson.

With Thompson missing Monday’s game against the New York Knicks and being listed as questionable Wednesday night because of a sore quad, it’s fair to wonder it Thompson has already played his final game in a Cavaliers uniform.

With Thompson missing Monday's game against the New York Knicks and being listed as questionable Wednesday night because of a sore quad, it's fair to wonder it Thompson has already played his final game in a Cavaliers uniform.

Sources tell cleveland.com that the Cavs are asking for a first-round pick in return for Thompson, who is a team leader and in the midst of a career year. While the Cavs had some internal conversations about inking Thompson to a contract extension earlier this season and Thompson's camp was reportedly interested in doing that at one point, sources say it likely would've been a lopsided extension in favor of Thompson, one that had to be worth it to give up the free agency option.