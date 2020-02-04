Daily News- February 4, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love expects to stay with Cavaliers beyond trade deadline -- even as team explores numerous possibilities

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The reality didn’t hit Kevin Love until it was brought to his attention following Monday night’s overtime loss against the New York Knicks.

Did it cross your mind that this might be your last home game?

“Naw, it’s funny, I didn’t even consider that, oddly, not until this very moment,” Love said. “It could be the same thing for a few guys here. Tristan (Thompson) didn’t play tonight, I just don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll let the chips fall, I’ve been saying that. But I expect to probably finish the season out here and continue to play extremely hard.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love’s big game not enough for Cavaliers in what could be Cleveland farewell, lose to New York Knicks in OT, 139-134

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Monday night was Kevin Love’s Cleveland farewell, he certainly did his part to make it a fond one.

But Love -- and the Cavs -- came up short once again, a running theme for the five-time All-Star during this latest phase of his Hall-of-Fame career.

The Cavs gave up a 10-point lead over the final five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, eventually falling to the New York Knicks in overtime, 139-134. Cleveland’s home losing skid is now 11 straight, with its last win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse coming on Dec. 23. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Drop OT Thriller to Knicks

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

All losses sting. But Monday’s overtime defeat to the Knicks was a little extra-painful.

After some rough performances at home over the past few weeks, the Cavaliers played one of their best and most entertaining all-around games on Monday. They had a strong third quarter, they shot 51 percent from deep and got stellar individual performances from Kevin Love and Collin Sexton.

But they also surrendered a 10-point lead in the final five minutes of regulation, sending the contest to an extra-session where Marcus Morris was too much for the feisty Cavs, who dropped the 139-134 decision – their 11th straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

