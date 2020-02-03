Daily News- February 3, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs trade deadline primer: Salary cap, questions about Kevin Love, Collin Sexton plus expiring contracts

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: theathletic.com

CLEVELAND — The trade deadline might be coming at the right time for the Cavaliers, who hit rock bottom over the weekend with their embarrassing home loss to the Warriors.

If any team is in need of a drastic overhaul, it’s this one. And with three days until the deadline, the Cavs have plenty of avenues to be active before 3 p.m. on Feb. 6. Cleveland is 13-37 entering the game Monday against the Knicks. The makeup of this roster remains a jumbled mix of youngsters, veterans and a handful of players on expiring contracts who could be helpful in facilitating trades across the league.

There are a lot of “what ifs” and some potential for what could happen. A good place to start is to look at the salary cap. - CLICK HERE to read full story.