Daily News- February 1, 2020

Collin Sexton deserves Rising Stars spot, title -- even if NBA assistants got it wrong again

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ reaction was short and straightforward when they learned early Friday afternoon that hard-working second-year guard Collin Sexton, who has made tremendous strides this season, was once again left off the Rising Stars roster.

“Wow,” one member of the organization said via text message.

J.B. Bickerstaff and other Cavs assistant coaches spent this week e-mailing and talking to their peers, making the case for Sexton as well as rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. Those three were all in the running, as voters had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players from the 30 teams. But as Friday inched closer, there was a belief internally that Sexton was Cleveland’s best -- and only -- hope for representation in a game that’s supposed to showcase the league’s most promising youngsters. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 50 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-36) will host the Golden State Warriors (10-39) on Saturday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Warriors 120-114 on April 5, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Column: The Cavaliers must be aggressive at the trade deadline

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 923thefan.radio.com

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cavaliers were in good spirits on Thursday night following their 115-109 loss to the Raptors.

They were disappointed with the end result, but the Cavs gave the defending champions everything they could handle.

Cleveland also gave the home crowd something to cheer for, rallying back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to pull within one with less than 90 seconds remaining. This team plays hard. They fight until the final buzzer and most of the players on the roster are trying to do the right things despite losing nine of their last 10 games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

