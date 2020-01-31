Daily News- January 31, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ growing pains continue in 115-109 loss to Toronto Raptors

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The final matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors wasn’t like the other two. Except, of course, for the final outcome.

The Cavs lost to the Raptors 115-109 on Thursday night. It gives Toronto a season series sweep, extending its current winning streak to an NBA-long nine games.

But many within the organization said at the start of the season that the end result wouldn’t -- and couldn’t -- be the sole measure. So, given the way the first two meetings ended north of the border, with the Cavs getting blown out by a combined 40 points and leaving Toronto frustrated and dejected, Thursday showed some signs of progress. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers aware of incident involving courtside fan and Kyle Lowry, will review it further before deciding on discipline

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the incident involving a courtside fan and Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, and are looking into it before deciding on discipline, league sources tell cleveland.com.

After Raptors center Serge Ibaka swatted a rebound back toward the sideline, Lowry hustled over to save the ball, dove into a pair of spectators seated near center court and was shoved with two hands in the back by one out-of-line fan. Lowry immediately looked behind him and seemed to say something before getting back into the play.

“You’re diving for a loose ball and a fan’s pushing you, it’s unbelievable," Lowry said after the game. “Our fans, our NBA fans, shouldn’t be represented by people like him. It’s the second time it’s happened to me and it’s kind of getting crazy because next time it happens I don’t know it I’ll be able to control myself and hopefully I will. I couldn’t really react because I was in mid-play, but it will come up. Fans like that shouldn’t be in our buildings, in our arenas.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein has private talk with rookie Kevin Porter Jr., offers encouragement after costly late-game mistakes

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein could see it.

His gifted young rookie, Kevin Porter Jr., who normally radiates infectious positive energy with a smile on his face, was visibly shaken.

So, about 30 minutes after Cleveland’s latest loss, before sequestering himself in the office connected to Cleveland’s home locker room and going through final postgame notes, Beilein made a detour. He stopped by Porter’s locker, patted him on the shoulder and offered words of encouragement, trying to lift the teenager’s spirits after a series of unfortunate and untimely late-game mistakes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

