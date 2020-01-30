Daily News- January 30, 2020

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Collin Sexton wants Rising Stars spot, believes he deserves it -- and he has a strong case
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Collin Sexton hasn’t forgotten that Rising Stars snub.
Using it as fuel throughout the second half of last season, another piece of motivation in his never-ending quest to prove doubters wrong, Sexton still knows exactly who was picked for the final spot instead of him: New York Knicks swingman Kevin Knox. Yes, the guy taken one slot after Sexton in the 2018 NBA Draft who was, according to ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus stat, the league’s worst player.
Not worst rookie. Worst player. In the entire NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, Game 48 preview and listings
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-35) will continue their four-game homestand against the Toronto Raptors (33-14) on Thursday night.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
TV: FoxSports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.
Online: FoxSports Go apps
Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Raptors 117-97 in Toronto on Dec. 31, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Sheldon Mac pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Canton Charge victory
Author: Joe Scalzo
Publication: cantonrep.com
The Charge guard finished with 22 points, including two tremendous dunks in the fourth quarter
CANTON Sheldon Mac was about to take a nap on Sunday afternoon when he got a text from one of his friends back in Houston that read: “This stuff on Twitter about Kobe better be fake.”
“Instantly, I knew it was something bad,” he said. “I was just praying it wasn’t too bad. Once I found out the news, I broke down and started crying. - CLICK HERE to read full story.