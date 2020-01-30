Daily News- January 30, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton wants Rising Stars spot, believes he deserves it -- and he has a strong case

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Collin Sexton hasn’t forgotten that Rising Stars snub.

Using it as fuel throughout the second half of last season, another piece of motivation in his never-ending quest to prove doubters wrong, Sexton still knows exactly who was picked for the final spot instead of him: New York Knicks swingman Kevin Knox. Yes, the guy taken one slot after Sexton in the 2018 NBA Draft who was, according to ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus stat, the league’s worst player.

Not worst rookie. Worst player. In the entire NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, Game 48 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-35) will continue their four-game homestand against the Toronto Raptors (33-14) on Thursday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Raptors 117-97 in Toronto on Dec. 31, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sheldon Mac pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Canton Charge victory

Author: Joe Scalzo

Publication: cantonrep.com

The Charge guard finished with 22 points, including two tremendous dunks in the fourth quarter

CANTON Sheldon Mac was about to take a nap on Sunday afternoon when he got a text from one of his friends back in Houston that read: “This stuff on Twitter about Kobe better be fake.”

“Instantly, I knew it was something bad,” he said. “I was just praying it wasn’t too bad. Once I found out the news, I broke down and started crying. - CLICK HERE to read full story.