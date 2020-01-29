Daily News- January 29, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Nance Jr. honors Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 24 during first half Tuesday night

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Larry Nance Jr. wore jersey No. 24 during the first half of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, a way to honor his former teammate Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

A source told cleveland.com it’s a one-time tribute for Nance. He will remain No. 22. He even swapped back to his old number for the second half.

Nance spent his rookie season in Los Angeles alongside Bryant. The two became close. Nance even has an autographed Bryant jersey hanging in his basement at home. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Koby Altman, before joining NBA, once sent angry e-mail over Kobe Bryant suspension: Fedor’s five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 125-111, on Tuesday -- a night in which the actual game became a footnote.

Here are five observations:

Koby Altman’s Kobe Bryant story - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans beat Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-111, in first home game since Kobe Bryant’s death

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fans packed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a rare way Tuesday night. Given a pair of thunderous ovations prior to tipoff, a healthy amount weren’t there to see the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tuesday was about New Orleans rookie phenom Zion Williamson. And NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Good thing, too, because the Cavs were unable to build on Monday night’s inspired performance, losing to the Pelicans 125-111. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: