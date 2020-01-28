Daily News- January 28, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love: Kobe Bryant ‘was somebody who could affect the masses outside of basketball’

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT — Kevin Love, like many of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and NBA contemporaries, grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant. But unlike most, he actually got the chance on several occasions to share the court with the Lakers legend as an All-Star and Olympic teammate.

The kid from Lake Oswego, Oregon, says he believed Bryant was invincible.

But word of Bryant’s tragic passing Sunday in a California helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of daughter Giana and seven others shook Love in a way that he found hard to express. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. knew Kobe Bryant as both teammate and teacher as a rookie with the Lakers

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT — Larry Nance Jr. knew Kobe Bryant as a teammate, a teacher and a friend as a rookie forward with the Lakers in 2016, but it was an unexpected text from Bryant after Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals that reassured the Cavaliers big man at one of his lowest points.

Cleveland had just let the series opener against Golden State slip away in the final seconds on a J.R. Smith blunder, and it seemed like the sky was falling. Nance, traded to the Cavs from Los Angeles earlier that season, said when he returned to the locker room that night, he was surprised to find a message from Bryant.

“Stick with it. Just one game. You’ve got this.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers snap seven-game losing skid with 115-100 win against Detroit Pistons

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT — Kevin Love dropped 20 first-half points and Collin Sexton added 14 of his game-high 23 in the second as the Cleveland Cavaliers stormed to a 115-100 victory Monday against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The win snapped a seven-game losing skid for the Cavs on an emotionally charged night when both teams honored the late Kobe Bryant with tributes both before the game and on the court after the opening tip.

Love played just 24 minutes but shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range, including two separate stretches where he drained three consecutive shots from long distance to keep the Cavaliers comfortably in front. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

