Daily News- January 23, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ante Zizic out indefinitely with vestibular condition

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cavs.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic, who has missed the last five games after being diagnosed with a vestibular (inner ear) condition, has been ruled out indefinitely.

According to sources, Zizic has been dealing with symptoms related to vertigo since taking a nasty shot to the head during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 11. The symptoms were a bit delayed, but his absence started against the Los Angeles Lakers a few days later.

After dealing with nausea and dizziness, it was determined by the Cavaliers medical team that Zizic requires a period of rehabilitation to evaluate the symptoms further. His return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards, Game 45 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-32) will play their second consecutive game at home when they host the Washington Wizards (14-29) on Thursday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Wizards 113-100 on Nov. 8, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Movin' On Up

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Many of us still remember the day Tristan Thompson (and Kyrie Irving) first arrived in Cleveland after being taken with two of the top four picks in the 2011 Draft.

The Cavaliers were coming off a 19-win season, but won the NBA Lottery that spring, drafting a pair of players that would eventually be key pieces to their 2016 NBA Championship run.

Looking back at the scouting report on Thompson after a single season at Texas, the experts had the Toronto native pegged pretty well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: