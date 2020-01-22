Daily News- January 22, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs and Smucker's Host Panel Talk for Boys & Girls Clubs

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: Cavs.com

Forty children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland had a unique opportunity to hear from past and present basketball players on Tuesday.

The Cavs and Smucker’s hosted a special panel discussion at the Broadway location, featuring current Cavalier John Henson and legends Austin Carr and Campy Russell. They were joined on the panel by Richard Starr, site director of two Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland locations. The discussion was emceed by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and a Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporter.

The panel covered topics ranging from the speakers’ love of basketball to life lessons to sneakers. They imparted advice about overcoming adversity to the youngsters in attendance - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Marla Ridenour: Despite achingly slow progress, Cavaliers don’t need daily weigh-ins to assess rebuild’s progress

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: beaconjournal.com

CLEVELAND — John Beilein was headed back to the locker room Monday after another demoralizing Cavaliers loss when a tall man outside the club lounge at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse stopped him with the greeting, “Coach, I played for you at ECC.”

ECC is Erie Community College, where Beilein worked from 1978-82. Beilein remembered him — “I remember all my players,” he said later — even though he had him for only one season, the player leaving to take a job while continuing his education.

The chance encounter brought back memories for Beilein, who recalled driving to the Herkimer County Community College tournament in upstate New York when two tires on his car blew out; he said they were Firestone 500s that were later recalled. His team stayed in a hotel and players took items like pillows, towels and sheets for their rooms back in Erie. Beilein said all of it had to be returned. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA G League Preview: Lakeland Magic at Canton Charge

Author: Josh Weir

Publication: cantonrep.com

WHEN Wednesday, 7 p.m.

WHERE Memorial Civic Center

WATCH/LISTEN ESPN+, 99.7 FM

RECORDS Magic 15-12, Charge 16-10 - CLICK HERE to read full story.