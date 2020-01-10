Daily News- January 10, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers rally past self-inflicted controversy, stun Detroit Pistons in overtime, 115-112

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein did his best to heal a self-inflicted wound early Thursday morning. His players did their part hours later.

Trailing for a majority of the game, by double digits for a large chunk, the Cavaliers rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons in overtime, 115-112.

With questions swirling about whether the Cavs would play hard for Beilein, if they could move forward as a group with the same level of buy-in following his verbal mistake, Cleveland overcame a sluggish start and fought hard, using a second-half surge to stun the Pistons, who were playing back home for the first time in 2020. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why it has been a painful season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially Kevin Love & John Beilein

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND – Kevin Love has had to apologize for “acting like a 13-year-old” and John Beilein has been saying he’s sorry for accidentally referring to his players as “thugs.”

None of this means the Cavs are in chaos or the team is out of control. Consider how they came back to win 115-112 in overtime in Detroit on Thursday. It’s not a team that has quit on coach.

But the recent issues show how the 31-year-old Love has struggled in his new role as team leader. He embraced it when signing a contract extension in the summer of 2018 — right after LeBron James left Cleveland for the Lakers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers show support for John Beilein with feel-good win: ‘We’re behind him 100 percent'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT -- The screams from the visitor’s locker room inside Little Caesars Arena boomed out to the hallway late Thursday night.

Following a turbulent few weeks -- the biggest jolt coming Wednesday evening -- the Cleveland Cavaliers had finally steadied themselves.

Part of the joy had to do with Tristan Thompson’s career night. He scored 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He also battled Detroit All-Star center Andre Drummond while playing the entire second half and overtime. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: