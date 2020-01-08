Daily News- January 8, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love owns up to ‘childish’ behavior: ‘Had to look myself in the mirror and say that’s unacceptable’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love wanted to clear the air.

About his recent repulsive on-court behavior, the fine he received from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon following shootaround (a story from The Athletic that he felt was overblown), his relationships -- with general manager Koby Altman, head coach John Beilein and teammates -- and the many non-truths being written and said about him in recent weeks.

About everything during this frustrating rebuild that continues to test him both mentally and physically. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sluggish fourth quarter costs Cavs in 115-113 loss to Detroit despite 30-point performance from Kevin Love

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers just cannot close basketball games.

Despite a classic performance from forward Kevin Love, the Cavs’ losing streak extended to five games in a 115-113 loss Tuesday to the Detroit Pistons. Love scored 30 points, matching his season high.

Pistons forward Tony Snell made a 3-pointer with about 54 seconds left to complete a rally from an 11-point deficit to start the quarter. Now trailing 112-111, Cavs guard Collin Sexton drove to the hoop and got fouled. Sexton made two free throws and gave the Cavs a brief one-point lead before Derrick Rose made a layup to put the Pistons up 114-113 with 26.1 seconds left. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ fourth-quarter issues fall on John Beilein, Collin Sexton and bad habit of misusing Kevin Love

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers were given a second chance in the final seconds Tuesday night, when the trio of officials overruled an out-of-bounds call against Collin Sexton.

They didn’t capitalize.

“Just keep learning, that’s the biggest thing that we can do,” Kevin Love said following the 115-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons. “Our end-game execution and getting really good shots has been tough for us. Sometimes it’s been inbounding the ball and having teams force us 30 feet from the basket with our offense. We just need to continue to move the plays closer to the basket, make plays for other guys, set better screens, crisper passes and get to some really quality shots down the stretch and I feel like we’ll get over the hump and win those games.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

