Daily News- December 5, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers need to make Kevin Love the offensive focal point again: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after taking the job, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein started watching film from last season’s team. Those clips centered on the second half of the year, when Kevin Love returned from surgery on his toe and transformed the Cavs back into a respectable, competitive group.

That’s what Beilein envisioned -- Love as the offensive focal point.

Beilein began imagining the unique ways he could maximize Love’s versatile skill set, help him rebound from a poor season and allow Love to be the veteran stabilizer for a young, developing group. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dylan Windler practicing with Canton Charge on Wednesday; goal is to have him play G League game Thursday

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler is currently practicing with the Canton Charge and, if all goes well, the Cavs plan to have Windler play in Canton’s G League game against Rio Grande Valley at Canton Memorial Civic Center Thursday night, league sources tell cleveland.com.

This possibility was first discussed a few weeks back, especially with the Cavs having limited practices and the organization wanting to set Windler up for success early in his NBA career.

Windler, the 26th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, has been sidelined since before training camp because of a stress reaction in his left leg -- a result of going too hard in the offseason. On Sunday afternoon, he progressed to full practice sessions, In all, he’s been able to conduct three straight days of work without any issues, leading to optimism surrounding his impending return. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ troubles with help defense revealed by Pistons’ 18 3-pointers in Tuesday romp

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Henson played only his second game as a Cavalier on Tuesday, but he exuded leadership that showed he’s prepared to help in any way possible.

Especially when it comes to helping fix the Cavs’ defensive problems.

The Cavs lost 127-94 to the Detroit Pistons, with their defense struggling to defend the 3-point line. The Pistons shot 51.4% from deep and made 18 3-pointers, the third-highest number an opponent has made against the Cavs. The Mavericks sank 20 in both victories over Cleveland, and the Miami Heat made 19 during the Cavs’ Nov. 20 loss. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

