Daily News- September 4, 2020

Aussie Rules

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

It’s easy for Clevelanders to see Matthew Dellavedova through a nostalgic lens – reflecting on his early days making the squad out of Training Camp or his epic run in the 2015 Finals or the next summer when the Wine & Gold won it all.

Who doesn’t love that walk down memory lane? It’s got a really happy ending.

But thinking about him that far in the past tense is missing the fact that Delly handed out 37 assists over the Cavaliers final four games this season – with Cleveland winning two of those contests. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Catching up with Brad Daugherty: Cavs’ draft lottery rep talks NASCAR and more

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

Brad Daugherty sported a red bow tie during the NBA Draft Lottery show on Aug. 20. But it wasn’t just any bow tie.

It was the bow tie Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, first wore when he represented the franchise on stage at the lottery in 2011 and has donned in lottery appearances since. He mailed it to Daugherty in hopes of continuing the luck it has brought over the years.

Cleveland general manager Koby Altman reached out to Daugherty a few weeks before the lottery and asked if he would be the team’s representative in the lottery show. He happily agreed. Then on Aug. 20, he was the face of the Cavs as they were awarded the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs among nine teams participating in social injustice summit

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Taking another step in the fight against social injustice, the Cavaliers will be among nine NBA and WNBA teams participating in a free, virtual summit called “Team Up For Change.”

To be held on Oct. 21, the livestreamed event will include speakers and panel discussions on police accountability, brutality, criminal justice reform, economic empowerment, diversity and inclusion and civic engagement.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever and Dallas Mavericks and Wings will also join the session. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

