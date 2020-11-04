Daily News- November 4, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Drafts From The Past: 2011

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

It’s inarguable that LeBron James is the single greatest player ever drafted by the Cavaliers. The greatest single Draft class might be a different story.

The 1971 Class produced Mr. Cavalier- Austin Carr- and choosing the Chosen One in 2003 was the first step in ending the city’s half-century of sports anguish.

But, as a collective, the two most productive Drafts in the franchise’s history were 1986 – which we’ll break down next week – and today’s feature – 2011, which produced not one, but two players who were instrumental in the aforementioned Championship. Kyrie Irving hit the biggest shot in team history; Tristan Thompson was still piling up numbers as the team’s perennial workhorse up until last season’s truncated ending. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse scores early on Election Day as polling location

Author: Vic Gideon

Publication: WOIO

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The doors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse opened promptly at 6:30 a.m. as voters wrapped around the block to enter to cast their votes.

“Excited to be here. Excited to vote," said Kiersten Green, first in line. "Exercise for my right to do so.”

Many got in line early to avoid late day congestion. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Athletes across the country, Northeast Ohio use their platform to encourage others to vote

Author: Amanda VanAllen

Publication: WEWS

OBERLIN, Ohio — Athletic departments across Northeast Ohio are encouraging others in their community to vote.

"For us as an athletic department, with everything going on with COVID-19, I think we made this our game day,” said head Oberlin College Women’s Basketball Coach Stephany Dunmyer.

Dunmyer says Oberlin’s athletic departments had a big initiative, get as many of their student-athletes registered to vote as possible. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

