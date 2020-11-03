Daily News- November 3, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James, Barack Obama relive phone call that helped save NBA season: ‘We were ready to leave’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A few weeks before the presidential election, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James teamed up with former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama on a voting initiative, combining Obama’s When We All Vote and James' More Than A Vote.

Months earlier, James connected with another member of the Obama family, former President Barack Obama, on a phone call that helped save the NBA season.

“Milwaukee was playing Orlando that day and then I believe OKC and Houston for the next game and then our game was the last game I think, it was just us versus Portland,” James recalled during a special edition of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, which featured Obama as a guest alongside Maverick Carter. “So when Milwaukee did what they did, and rightfully so, we understood that there was no way that none of us can go on the floor. We stand as a brotherhood. We are a brotherhood in our league and we stood with the Milwaukee Bucks and what they wanted to do.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Prospect Profiles Presented By Panini: Tyrese Haliburton

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

What’s the most repeated expression in the NBA Draft? “Upside”? “Length”? “Low-High Ceiling”? “Tweener”?

The correct answer is: All of them. And to the question of which of these pertain to Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, the correct answer is: Yes.

Listed as a point guard, but with the length and two-way skillset to eventually play some off guard, Haliburton got to show his stuff after emerging from the shadow of Monte Morris – who had a solid rookie year with Denver – turning in a strong sophomore season and propelling himself to the upper half of plenty of draft big boards. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

MOCK DRAFT MONDAY - NOVEMBER 2

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: Cavs.com

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

SCOTT GLEESON, JEFF ZILLGITT, & MARK MEDINA, USA TODAY

OBI TOPPIN, UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: