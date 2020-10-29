Daily News- October 29, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Browns, Cavaliers and Indians executives lay out the goals of their alliance for social justice

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Emmanuel Acho has grown accustomed to seeing unknown phone numbers pop up on his caller ID following the viral success this summer of his web series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

Oprah Winfrey, Matthew McConaughey and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are among those who have reached out since Acho’s video reached more than 2 million viewers.

But it was an email the ex-Browns linebacker received from Indians manager Terry Francona that sparked Acho’s involvement in the alliance between Cleveland’s three major sports teams aimed at fighting social injustice. Acho says Francona’s email led to a conversation with the future Hall of Fame manager and an invitation to address the ballclub about issues facing Black people in America. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2020 Draft Position Preview: Bigs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Before being crushed by the injury bug last year, the Golden State Warriors were the most dominant team of the past decade, and they’re still young enough to pick up the pieces next year and beyond. But with all-world big man Anthony Davis alongside LeBron James in L.A., they now realize that it’ll take a quality big man to get past their in-state rivals and back to the mountaintop.

If they sit tight at No. 2 – and that’s a fluid if – they’ll have essentially their choice of bigs in this year’s highly-unpredictable NBA Draft.

The entire 2020 Class is difficult to assess because of how last season ended. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bickerstaffs Donate iPads and Internet Service to Local High Schoolers

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: Cavs.com

“Being a part of our community is extremely important to us. Those of us who have kids, think about what they’re missing or the opportunities that are being taken away from them because of the pandemic, and it pains your heart. So wanting to do more for kids in particular and give them the necessities they need to be successful, that’s what matters most.” – head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Bickerstaff and his wife, Nikki, were moved to do something tangible for youth in the area, and after some brainstorming, came up with an idea.

“We were sitting at home, and having kids of our own, immediately when the conversation was going on about whether kids were going to be able to go back to school, we started thinking about the things that kids wouldn’t have access to, things to help them follow through with for school. We did so much with our kids for school online, and sometimes you take for granted Wi-Fi and laptops and those types of things,” said Bickerstaff. “We’re aware that that’s not easily accessible for everyone. We came up with the idea to help seniors because this is a very tumultuous time for them and there’s so much up in the air for them and you’re trying to finish your year, and with not all the tools necessary to finish your high school degree and hopefully get into college. So we wanted to make sure that these kids had the tools so they can successfully finish their senior year.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

