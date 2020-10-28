Daily News- October 28, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

J.B. Bickerstaff, wife Nikki donate iPads and year of internet service to Cleveland-area high school seniors

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After spending Friday morning giving back to the community as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' drive-thru food distribution event, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff continued to pay it forward on Tuesday.

Bickerstaff and his wife, Nikki, donated iPads and a full year of internet service to select Cleveland-area high school seniors, the Cavs announced.

With help from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, the Bickerstaffs picked 10 deserving club members -- five from East Tech High School and five from John Adams College and Career Academy. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2020 NBA Draft: Is LaMelo Ball worth the No. 1 pick? How good will he be? -- Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LaMelo Ball is one of the most polarizing players in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The detractors will call him cocky, flamboyant, immature, and unprofessional. They will ask questions about the level of competition in Australia and how his game will translate. They view him as a defensive liability, showing no desire to fight through screens while gambling too much for the showy play instead of sticking in his defensive stance and focusing on sound, team defense. One observer called his jumper “broken” and predicted it would take years to overhaul that funky, inconsistent form.

Will the lack of a consistent outside shot make it too much of a challenge in the halfcourt, with opponents going under screens and tempting him into ill-advised jumpers? Is he strong enough to finish through contact at the rim? In the spotlight his entire adult life, how would he handle early-career struggles? Can his loud-mouthed father be silenced, or will he become an incessant distraction? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland’s top sports executives to discuss how their teams can help bring Cleveland together

Author: Paul Hoynes

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The alliance between the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers, announced in August to fight social injustice and foster understanding and tolerance in Cleveland and the Northeast Ohio community, will be on display Wednesday in a live streaming event from 6:30 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

Chris Antonetti, Indians president of baseball operations, Cavs GM Koby Altman, Andrew Berry, GM and executive vice president of the Browns, and former Browns linebacker Emmanuel Acho, creator of the web series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," will be on the panel. Taylor Rooks of Turner Sports will be the moderator the virtual event.

The conversation will close out the NBA’s week-long virtual summit at “Team Up for Change.” No registration is needed to join the conversation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

