Daily News- October 15, 2020

2020 Draft Position Preview: Guards

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

On November 18, the NBA takes its next step in the process of returning to normalcy when the 2020 Draft goes down virtually in Bristol, CT.

Nothing about this Draft – like nothing about 2020 itself – is normal. Workouts and interviews will be a challenge. The incoming class didn’t have the NCAA Tournament to build its resume. And there won’t be the big night in New York where kids and their families finally get to take the stage, shake the commissioner’s hand and get the team’s lid that validates a lifelong dream.

Plus, it's in November.

Cavaliers' docuseries "The Road Back" will chronicle pandemic activities, 2020-21 season

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

“The Road Back,” a Cavaliers’ documentary series that will chronicle team’s journey through the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020-21 season, premiered Wednesday night on the team’s social media platforms.

Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, mic’d up comments and exclusive interviews, the series is available on Cavs.com, the team’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Episode 1 began with the Cavs' March 10 loss at Chicago, their final game of the season as the NBA suspended play the next day after two members of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The episode also included players' return to Cleveland Clinic Courts for voluntary individual workouts and interviews on the Cavs' commitment to social justice reform.

Cavs’ Larry Nance Jr. working to encourage voting, address accessibility in Ohio

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

Larry Nance Jr. watched from outside the bubble as players in Orlando wore messages on the backs of their jerseys and the league supported the social-justice movement. Throughout the three months in Orlando, coaches and players used their platform to discuss various aspects of Black Lives Matter and other issues to encourage change in society.

“We can talk about (it) and make videos and have press conferences and put things on the back of our jerseys until we’re blue in the face,” Nance said last month, “but at the end of the day, change comes through voting booths in both the presidential elections and state elections, county elections. It comes in the voting booths in all shapes and sizes.”

Understanding how important Ohio is as a swing state in the presidential election, he and Kevin Love went to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles recently to change their licenses and register so they could vote locally. Nance admitted this election will be his first time voting in Ohio.

NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Projecting All 60 Picks Post-Finals

Author: Jeremy Woo

Publication: SI.com

The Finals and the bubble are in the bag, the draft is just over a month out, and the NBA’s virtual combine process is underway. The offseason isn’t quite in full swing—free agency likely won’t start until the end of November—but things are moving behind the scenes. It’s a convenient time to update the mock draft, factoring in the latest information and intel from around the league.

The big recent development is that teams are now permitted up to 10 in-person visits with prospects before the draft, affording teams the opportunity to gain information firsthand. These meetings add a level of intrigue and should serve as a clear sign of where teams’ priorities lie going into draft night. It’s worth keeping in mind how many factors are still up in the air with this draft—there’s an expectation that there will be a good deal of trade activity, but until the NBA and NBPA finalize salary cap negotiations, teams can still only operate speculatively when planning ahead right now. It should be an active offseason landscape, with a relatively thin free-agent class, few teams coming into significant cap space and a vast majority of the league aiming to make the playoffs. That dynamic should lead to a highly active draft, and the sense I get is that most teams picking in the mid-to-late first round will be more than open to parting with their picks and moving around.

This mock projects what all 60 picks might look like if the draft took place today. For a more comprehensive ranking of prospects, read through the Big Board.