Daily News- October 2, 2020

Inside Cleveland Cavaliers' bubble: Topgolf, cornhole, downtown boat ride, team dinners and plenty of hoops

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Monday afternoon, days before the Cavaliers were set to leave their downtown bubble, they took a team trip to Topgolf in Independence.

Collin Sexton got a brief pointer on how to properly grip the club. Then it was go-time. The third-year guard instructed everyone to back up before lunging forward (not exactly the way they teach), bringing the club back and swinging more like a hockey slapshot. As the ball sailed off the mat and down toward one of the greens, a proud Sexton placed the club back in its spot and walked away.

“I handled my business,” Sexton said with a smile. “Drop the mic.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bubble Wrap

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

There’s nothing odd about the Cavaliers finally getting together in late September after a long summer off. They’ve been doing that for 50 years. What’s odd is that the guys are going their separate ways after 10 days of workouts this year.

The Wine & Gold’s downtown mini-bubble came to an end this week, with the Cavs joining 28 other teams not named the Lakers and Heat in a holding pattern until the league decides exactly how and when the 2020-21 will tip off.

Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. were on hand to steer the squad. Dylan Windler, who missed all of last year, made more strides towards his pending return. Darius Garland is trimmed down and Collin Sexton is bulked up. And after taking the reins after last year’s All-Star Break, J.B. Bickerstaff can come to camp with a nice blueprint laid down after the bubble. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cedi Osman appointed UNICEF newest National Ambassador in Turkey

Author: PRESS RELEASE

Publication: Cavs.com

Ankara, 1 October 2020 - Turkish National Team and NBA Basketball Player, Cedi Osman has been appointed as UNICEF's newest Goodwill Ambassador. The appointment was announced by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Turkey during a virtual meeting organized with the participation of children and media representatives.

''It is a dream come true to become a UNICEF National Ambassador, "said Osman. "lt is a huge honor to be part of the UNICEF family. UNICEF has done tremendous work in Turkey and globally, I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing and sharing their stories. Sports unite people and give them hope. I will do my best to share my vision with children and youth to support them in fulfilling their dreams”.

Cedi Osman (born April 8, 1995) is a Turkish professional basketball player currently for the Turkish National Team and Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Cedi Osman started playing basketball at a very early age, and he was discovered by the Anadolu Efes scouts when he was 13. Cedi Osman throughout his career has played with teams that have won the Turkish Cup, Turkish Super Cup and Turkish Presidential Cup. He also represented the Turkish national team and played on two gold medal-winning Turkish teams that won FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship in 2013 and FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship in 2074. Cedi Osman's accomplishments include being selected as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2014 tournament. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

