Daily News- September 30, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Darius Garland’s confidence at ‘all-time high’ after productive summer: ‘We’ve seen a new Darius'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Darius Garland doesn’t want to talk about last season.

Not the All-Rookie Team results. Not the fact he never truly felt like himself -- something he finally admitted to cleveland.com in an exclusive interview -- after getting injured in his fifth college game at Vanderbilt, undergoing season-ending knee surgery, missing Summer League, showing up to Cleveland out of shape and suffering another nagging injury setback early in his first NBA training camp.

Not his dead-last analytical rating that raised eyebrows and fueled questions about his suddenly-rickety spot in the Cavaliers' core. Not an unnatural on-court pairing with ball-dominant backcourt mate Collin Sexton that yielded shaky initial results. Not the needed coaching change midway through the season that ignited an incremental rise over the final two months. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

YouTube TV dropping Fox Sports Ohio, SportsTime Ohio

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to Fox Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio effective October 1.

The cable replacement service said Tuesday it hasn’t been able to reach a deal with Sinclair, the parent company of the cable home of Cavaliers and Indians, to keep 19 Fox regional sports networks on the platform.

“To bring you 85+ channels, we periodically renegotiate contracts with content owners. In February, we announced we had negotiated an extension with Sinclair to continue providing FOX Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) through the end of MLB, NHL and NBA seasons,” YouTube TV posted on Twitter. “Now that the seasons are over, that extension is expiring. Starting October 1, 2020, FOX RSNs will no longer be available on YouTube TV. Members that are impacted will no longer have access to Library recordings from the FOX RSNs.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Comeback Kid

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Imagine being so skilled at something that you’ve been chosen as one of the 450 very best in your profession on the planet.

Now imagine the opportunity to show that skill completely taken from you for over a year-and-a-half.

That’s what Cavaliers sophomore Dylan Windler has been working his way through. And of the guys currently competing in the Cavs downtown bubble, it’s probably fair to say that none of them is more eager than Windler for the 2020-21 season to finally tip off. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: