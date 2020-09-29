Daily News- September 29, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rock The Vote

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Making any kind of political stance can be a dangerous venture for a pro athlete or entertainer – especially in the hyper-partisan world we currently live in, and with just over a month remaining before the presidential election.

For starters, you’re likely to alienate roughly 50 percent of your fan base – those fans probably telling said athlete or entertainer to stick to their jobs and stay out of politics, like they do.

If there’s one player on the Cavaliers who seems most comfortable in his own skin, it’s Larry Nance Jr. He’s accomplished, intelligent, thoughtful, funny and socially conscious. Next season, watch him pre- and postgame with the opponent. You’ll see that he’s also one of the most well-liked and respected young players in the Association. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dylan Windler brings Cavs excitement and potential as he returns from injury

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

In the weeks leading up to Cleveland’s in-market bubble, Dylan Windler was participating in individual workouts at the team’s practice facility, working to return from his lower-leg stress-reaction injury. He tried to simulate live reps, moving at full speed coming off screens and cutting hard.

It has been about 15 months since the 6-foot-6 Windler joined the Cavaliers after they drafted him 26th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, and his rookie season did not go as planned. The road to recovery has been long and tedious. But when Cleveland put together a plan for its in-market bubble, Windler received the green light to participate. He could finally get live reps with his teammates.

“It’s what I’ve been doing my whole life, and for that to be taken away for like a whole year, it’s hard,” Windler said Saturday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

MyCover: How Collin Sexton Is Fueled By Those Closest To Him

Author: Martin Rickman

Publication: DIME Magazine

MyCover is the reinvention of the historic Dime Cover, where players are given the power to creative direct and help make the Cover that matters to them. First up is Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, who is living proof that family truly does matter.

Every NBA player has an origin story. It’s that event where the dream crystalizes, takes hold, and never lets up. It’s that last crank, clank, and click on their ascent before the roller coaster crests and one is no longer in control. The rest is up to fate, faith, or any other number of phrases we ascribe to the endless dice roll of life to make sense of past, present, and future at the same time.

For Collin Sexton, that moment was born out of a parka, a backyard, and a garage. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs' Windler back in fold, ready to give rookie life another run

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: SI.com

It was hardly a banner year for Dylan Windler as a rookie. In fact, it wasn't a rookie year at all.

Windler became the Cleveland Cavaliers' forgotten man, despite being selected with the No. 26 overall draft pick in 2019 and arriving with lots of hope.

Then came a lower leg injury, that seemed to drag on ... and on ... and on. Just when things seemed to get moving in the right direction, and Windler started to rehab with the G League's Canton Charge in early December, down he went again. - CLICK HERE to read full story.