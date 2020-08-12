Daily News- August 12, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to serve as polling location for 2020 General Election; will also host National Voter Registration Day

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After weeks of negotiations between the Cleveland Cavaliers, City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the Board of Elections, it’s now official: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will serve as a polling location for the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Per the local designated voting location rules, only registered voters residing in precincts I, L and Q in Cleveland Ward 3 will be able to cast an in-person ballot at the FieldHouse.

As reported by cleveland.com recently, the venue will also host National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Voters residing anywhere in Cuyahoga County will be able to register to vote at the FieldHouse that day, even if their actual voting precinct locations on Election Day are at different locations. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

THE CAVA-LIST: JOHN MICHAEL'S FAVORITE RADIO CALLS

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

RADIO DAYS

The one and only John Michael is now the TV play-by-play of the Wine & Gold -- and he's done an incredible job every step of the way. But every now and again, it's nice to step into the recent past. And today we're looking back at a few of J-Mike's favorite calls when he was behind the mic.

From the title-winning sequence in 2016 to Larry Nance Jr.'s aerial exploits, John has called some of the biggest moments in team history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

