Daily News- August 11, 2020

By the Numbers: Kevin Love

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

This week on Cavs.com, we celebrate the good works – on and off the floor – of five-time NBA All-Star, 2016 World Champion and recipient of this year’s Arthur Asche Courage Award, Kevin Love.

Love came to Cleveland in a blockbuster deal just before the 2014-15 season and has been a Cavaliers fixture ever since, continuing to put up Hall of Fame numbers despite the squad’s recent youth movement.

Love’s contributions to the Cavaliers can’t be summed up by simple statistics, but here are some of the 12-year veteran’s amazing integers anyway … - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Athletic’s NBA Power Rankings: The bubble unleashed chaos on the Rankings

Author: Zach Harper

Publication: The Athletic

I told myself it would be fun to overreact to a lot of these wins and losses in the bubble, and make big adjustments to the Power Rankings based on these results. It’s a big reason the Toronto Raptors ended up with the top spot last week. Not because they weren’t deserving. I believe they were deserving. The Raptors were also benefitting from a huge win over the Bucks in the first few days of the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season.

However, deciding you’re going to overreact to bubble results in a fun (subjective, sure) way and then having the past week of madness happen in the bubble paints a Power Ranker into a corner. I can’t just bail on the idea because it gets a giant wrench thrown into the system. Well, I guess I could. It’s Power Rankings. The whole thing is subjective. I really do put thought and homework into these rankings each week, but also I could just decide the team that bench presses the most will have the most power.

The chaos of the NBA bubble this past week has caused me to almost completely rip up the standings and start over. It doesn’t mean the undefeated bubble team or the omni-defeated bubble team will have the severe results in the bubble, but we’re going to reward and penalize more than I typically would have. The body of work for the entire, unprecedented season matters. But so do these results. They’ll be weighed heavily this week in the second-to-last Power Rankings of the odd 2019-20 season. Teams eliminated from the playoffs will be re-ranked and given the same line of questioning/blurb the Delete Eight receive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Offers a Fresh Take on the Fan Experience

Author: Linda C. Lentz

Publication: Architectural Record

Home to the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, the former Quicken Loans Arena opened its 2019–20 season last autumn with a name change and new front door. After an extensive renovation by Gensler—which included bringing the 26-year-old venue to state-of-the-art standards as well as adding a glazed lobby—the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse today welcomes guests and passersby with a fresh take on the fan experience. Rather than assaulting them with the bold, digital graphics and signage typical of sports facilities, the arena engages the public with nuanced displays of color and light, visible from the street. Behind the glass face of the new steel structure, an 80-foot-high by 840-foot-long internal wall snakes around the lobby’s expanse, hovering above its floor. Erected in part to veil back-of-house and hospitality spaces, the wall doubles as a backdrop onto which light scenes can be projected.

This “curtain,” as it is referred to, was engineered and fabricated by Toronto-based Eventscape to be a porous surface that enables light and views to filter into the building’s interior. To do this, the crew created 4,000 unique aluminum panels, scored on a diagonal and powder-coated in a champagne hue to better catch the light. The panels, which are installed along tall steel edge-frames anchored by the building’s infrastructure, are arranged with gaps of varying widths so that they are dense in some areas and farther apart in others. “The piece is impressive due to its scale and geometry,” says Eventscape executive project director Steve Haniewicz. “But it becomes even more dynamic when light hits it.”

The lighting, designed by New York–based Office for Visual Interaction (OVI), showcases the architecture without dominating it. Employing a straightforward strategy, lighting designer Enrique Peiniger and his team mounted a pair of adjustable floodlights at the top of each of the columns inside the building’s glass front. Then they installed linear wall-washers along the perimeter above the glazing. By washing the curtain with light and articulating some sections so that it is not evenly illuminated, says Peiniger, the wall’s sense of movement is accentuated. Louvers conceal the luminaires and prevent glare, both within the space and onto the street. There are no downlights; the reflective light bouncing off the curtain provides all the illumination. In concert with OVI’s strategy, the architects wrapped the columns in glass-fiber-reinforced gypsum panels finished with a dark metallic paint to help scatter the light. The city of Cleveland, too, had a part in the scheme, replacing existing streetlights with new ones that focus the light down to the sidewalk, away from the building. - CLICK HERE to read full story.