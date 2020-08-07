Daily News- August 7, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Upward Trajectory

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

If there are two words that accurately describe Larry Nance Jr.’s basketball career, they would be “trending upward.”

His trajectory isn’t like one of those fictional graphs – where the red line just keeps soaring up and up and up. It’s just a steady climb. Larry Nance Jr. just keeps getting better.

Already saddled with all the pressure that comes with being the son of a local legend, Nance came to Revere High as a 5-10 point guard and left as a 6-7 forward, having led the Minutemen to a 28-0 conference mark over his last two seasons. As the school’s all-time shot-blocking leader, he was inducted into Revere’s Hall of Fame last year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers assistant Lindsay Gottlieb still impacting former players, now UA, Miami coaches

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Melissa Jackson graduated from the University of Richmond 16 years ago, but time hasn’t dimmed a memory that perfectly captures the authenticity of Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

Gottlieb was the position coach of Jackson, a former guard who is starting her third season as the University of Akron women’s basketball coach. Going against some of the male practice players during her junior year, Jackson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.

“I’ll never forget Lindsay came to the hospital and sat in the waiting room with me and sat in the waiting room with my parents for hours while I was in surgery,” Jackson said. “That just speaks volumes of the type of person she is. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Clayton: Meet the man behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' community engagement

Author: Russ Mitchell

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND — The NBA season may be over for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the organization is doing its part to fight for racial equality.

The Cavs' Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion, and Engagement Kevin Clatyon has taken the lead in helping combat the issues of inequality facing not just the team, but the Northeast Ohio community as a whole.

"When it comes to fairness and equality and humanity, we are right there at the forefront," said Clayton. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

In No Time, Collin Sexton Has Become A Star For The Cavaliers

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

There haven’t been a ton of silver linings for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. John Beilein, who was hired to build a lasting and sustainable culture, quit only 54 games into his first year as an NBA coach. Kevin Love, one of Cleveland’s best players and the lone remaining member of the Big Three, made it known he wanted a trade out of town to a contender. On top of that, the Cavaliers only saw a slight increase in win percentage compared to last season, when the team was 19-63 and firmly in the basement of the NBA’s power structure. Finally, Cleveland lost any and all momentum in their rebuild due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ending their season early.

But, there have been a few positives to gleam from a moribund and tumultuous year for Cleveland. Kevin Porter Jr., who was selected thirtieth-overall and traded to the Cavaliers from Detroit, has been one of the top rookies from the 2019 draft class. Larry Nance Jr. has blossomed into one of the more multifacted and skilled members on the team’s roster. But, both Porter or Nance pale in comparison to the season Collin Sexton was having.

Sexton, who the Cavaliers selected eighth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, was at first one of the more polarizing players on Cleveland’s roster. Coming out of Alabama, there were legitimate concerns about his ability as a three-point shooter. Even more so considering the draft pick used on Sexton was part of the infamous Kyrie Irving trade. So, the odds were already stacked against Sexton who was initially playing in relief of George Hill and had a target on his back. It didn’t get better for him when Hill was sidelined and when Sexton started, his veteran teammates accused him of not knowing how to play “the right way”. - CLICK HERE to read full story.