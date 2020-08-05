Daily News- August 5, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ worst fears being realized with exclusion from Disney bubble: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s no substitute for experience.

That was one of LeBron James’ most uttered phrases during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is gone, in Los Angeles (well, technically a bubble in Disney) alongside Anthony Davis, leading the Lakers to their first regular season Western Conference crown since 2000. But his words still echo. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers hold 1st CLE Market, promo items sale

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Cavaliers are holding their first CLE Market.

The market will offer previously unreleased bobbleheads, promotional items from the 2019-20 season, 50th Cavs season merchandise and more.

The cashless event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online. Admission is free; tickets are encouraged via www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/market. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sources: Significant doubt about second bubble for eight eliminated teams

Author: Shams Charania and Sam Amick

Publication: The Athletic

There is growing belief among the NBA’s eight franchises not in Orlando that a second bubble site being built for minicamps and intrasquad scrimmages will not happen, sources tell The Athletic. There is pessimism about in-market minicamps for group workouts happening as well.

“There’s nothing happening,” one GM told The Athletic after a Tuesday call between the eight GMs and league officials. “It’s a shame. It’s a huge detriment to these eight franchises that were left behind.”

While all involved understand the gravity of the health situation, the frustration is rooted in the fact that the discussion about options for these eight teams had been so inconsistent. There was optimism early and an initial dialogue about the possibility of playing in a second city (Chicago was the frontrunner). There was more hope about minicamps beginning in-market by mid-August prior to last Thursday’s GM call, but it was soon shattered. - CLICK HERE to read full story.