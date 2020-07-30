Daily News- July 30, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers free agency: Way-too-early look at possible targets in the 2021 class

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

The 2020 NBA free-agent class may not be raising too many eyebrows, but next summer’s sure will. Numerous big-name players will be free agents after the 2020-21 campaign, and there’s another handful who have player options for the following season and can opt out.

Nearly every team in the league will be fixated on landing a big catch in next year’s free agency class, and the Cavs can be right in that same boat. While they have focused lately on youth and acquiring talent in the draft, one of the ways to move up in relevance is by taking a risk on a big-money free agent.

Right now, Cleveland would be over the salary cap that is projected for the 2021-22 season, but it would still be $78 million under the luxury-tax line. This is based on the Cavs’ current contracts and money that will still be on the books. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Offseason Plan to Get NBA's 10 Worst Teams to 2021 Playoffs

Author: Andy Bailey

Publication: Bleacher Report

There is plenty of tanking in the NBA. And for several of the league's worst teams, running with that philosophy in 2020-21 would be understandable.

The more cracks a team gets at the lottery, the more likely it is to eventually land a franchise cornerstone.

But if some of the league's worst squads want to speed up their rebuilding timeline, there may be some moves available in the offseason to do that. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Matt Mooney in Review

Author: Joanna Radov

Publication: CantonCharge.com

Two-Way player Matt Mooney was the perfect mid-season acquisition to help lead the Charge in one of their most successful campaigns in franchise history.

In just 18 games with the Charge, Mooney finished the shortened season first on the team in assists (5.4), third on the team in steals (1.7) and three-point percentage (36.4) and sixth on the team in scoring (13.9).

“Matt is a winner,” added Charge Head Coach Nate Reinking. “Coming to a new team mid-season is not an easy transition but Matt fit in seamlessly and took our team to another level. His all-around floor game – assists, rebounds, defense and big shot making ability is high level. More importantly, his toughness and willingness to make his teammates better testifies to the type of person and player he is – which facilitates winning.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.