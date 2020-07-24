Daily News- July 24, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Andre Drummond’s long-term future tough to gauge with experiment getting interrupted: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s not often a team can trade so little -- a pair of expiring contracts and a future second-round pick -- for a two-time All-Star.

That’s what the Cavs paid for Andre Drummond in February.

Once considered the Detroit Pistons’ franchise cornerstone, that small price helps highlight the diminishing value of traditional centers. Drummond also has a player option attached to his contract worth $28.7 million for the 2020-21 season that the Pistons, looking to reset their salary books in the next step of this rebuild, were fearful of him picking up. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sheldon Mac in Review

Author: Joanna Radov

Publication: CantonCharge.com

Sheldon Mac rose from the ashes, coming off a torn Achilles, to be reborn as one of Canton’s most dominant offensive weapons this season.

Mac was sixth on the team in minutes with 27 a game, but his productivity was outstanding, helping him to finish third on the team in points per game with 15.6. The 6-6 guard out of Miami also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Long-time Charge play-by-play announcer, Scott Zurilla, observed, “The thing that really impressed me about Sheldon was, as a guy who absolutely is a starter in this league, he fully accepted his role as first man off the bench. I’m sure he knew he could have averaged 20 plus points per game with more minutes as a starter but knowing the importance of his role of bringing instant offense as a reserve seemed to be something he relished. Not everyone can do that.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.