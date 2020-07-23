Daily News- July 23, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

THE WORD FROM ... CEDI OSMAN

Author: JoeGabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

THE FORCE IS WITH HIM

Who doesn’t love the young Cedi?!

This week, Cavs.com sheds a light on the Wine & Gold's starting small forward – international hoops star, Head and Shoulders spokesman (look it up) and all-around great guy, Cedi Osman.

Dean Wade finds confidence in game, makes leap to Cavs after season in G League

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

It was a Sunday morning in St. John, Kan., and 23-year-old Dean Wade was up at 8, which surprised his parents. He was awaiting word from his agent. There were rumblings about the potential for changes to Wade’s two-way contract with the Cavaliers.

He spoke on the phone with his agent, hung up and shared the news with his parents, Trish and Jay. But they didn’t believe him right away. He was too calm. So Wade’s agent called back his dad to share the news and affirm that it was true. Almost a year after Wade signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, it was being converted to a multiyear NBA contract with Cleveland. While it is a non-guaranteed contract heading into next season, Wade has the chance to earn his spot and impress the franchise once again.

"Everyone was yelling, really excited and asking me all these questions I really couldn't answer," Wade said. "It was super fun."

NBA Mock Draft: The Athletic’s beat writers predict the top 5 picks

Author: STAFF ARTICLE

Publication: The Athletic

Under normal circumstances, the NBA’s draft lottery would have been over and done with. Hell, by now all 60 draft picks would be in and the entire league would be making its way back from the Las Vegas Summer League, where these newly ushered-in prospects would have gotten their first taste of NBA basketball. But little about 2020 has been normal, and the NBA’s revised calendar has us about a month out (scheduled for Aug. 20) from finding out who will have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

In preparation for that climactic announcement, The Athletic did a single Tankathon simulation — Tankathon.com is a website that simulates draft positioning based on records and odds — to set the top 5 picks. After that, our beat writers for those five teams (Mike Vorkunov, Knicks; Chris Kirschner, Hawks; Anthony Slater, Warriors; James L. Edwards III, Pistons; and Kelsey Russo, Cavs) did a mock draft based on the outcome.

Let's see how this plays out…