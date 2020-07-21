Daily News- July 21, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton joined elite company, became one of NBA’s best young scorers: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers were mad, disappointed and frustrated, still trying to get over an NBA Finals sweep when Collin Sexton walked into Cleveland Clinic Courts for the first time. Watching a pre-draft workout, even involving a player the organization really liked on tape, was the last thing anyone wanted mere hours enduring another Golden State Warriors championship celebration.

But Sexton immediately changed the vibe.

Despair turned to hope. Depression to enthusiasm. With a positive attitude, ferocious workout, unbridled passion and verbalization that he wanted to be in Cleveland, Sexton lifted the collective spirit inside the practice facility. So moved at the time, owner Dan Gilbert tweeted a photo of general manager Koby Altman and his front office crew watching an unnamed, “very interesting” draft prospect while taking copious notes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Cedi Osman

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Check out these diggable digits breaking down the young Cedi’s most recent season.

15.0 … Cedi Osman’s scoring average over the last five games before the regular season was suspended.

10 … games this past season that Cedi has led the Cavaliers in assists – tops among all frontcourt players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.