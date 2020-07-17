Daily News- July 17, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Matthew Dellavedova turned season around late, gave organization plenty to consider in offseason: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Given the Cleveland Cavaliers’ additions the past few years -- drafting Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in the first round -- it seemed free-agent-to-be Matthew Dellavedova no longer had a place in the rotation and was destined to be flipped ahead of the trade deadline.

But the fan favorite impressed new head coach John Beilein with his high basketball IQ, knowledge of the offense, floor generalship, deft passing, scrappy defense and professionalism.

With Garland’s inexperience and the anticipated growing pains throughout the season, Beilein liked the idea of having a steady point guard who could properly run the offense. So, Dellavedova earned the backup job -- until the veteran’s revamped shot became so inaccurate that it started seeping into other parts of his game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Left Coast

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The first thing an opposing player or coach will do when they see a rookie on the scouting report is find his weaknesses. What can’t the kid do?

Kevin Porter Jr. didn’t have a perfect rookie season and he still needs plenty of fine-tuning. But he did prove one thing: the lefty from USC can do it all.

Need someone at 6-6 who can distribute? Porter handed out seven helpers against Brooklyn and averaged 4.0apg over his last five games before the season was suspended in early March. Can he get after it on the glass? He snagged nine rebounds against Atlanta, eight against Miami and grabbed at least four in four of his last six games. He was also the first Cavs rookie to post back-to-back games with at least five boards and five assists since Kyrie Irving in 2012. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers free-agency outlook: 4 intriguing wings Cleveland could pursue

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

Despite not participating in the NBA’s return in Orlando, the Cavaliers filled out their roster to the maximum of 15 players with the signings of Jordan Bell and Dean Wade two weeks ago. They still have one two-way roster spot open, but that remains unfilled for now.

However, the Cavs have three players — Tristan Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova and Ante Zizic — who will become unrestricted free agents in October.

Cleveland’s main focus this offseason will be the draft, but free agency will play into what the 2020-21 roster will look like. - CLICK HERE to read full story.