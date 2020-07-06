Daily News- July 6, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Darius Garland had rocky moments in rookie season, but has potential to be Cleveland’s future maestro: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has a playmaker’s mindset, and because of that, there were times this season where he faltered.

Despite averaging 3.9 assists a game, Garland also turned the ball over 2.6 times per game. For a guard like Garland, someone who thrives in setting up his teammates, miscues are going to happen.

As Cleveland’s rookie guard, he was seeing different sorts of defensive coverages each night. He had to learn how to make the right read over and over again. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Being 'flexible and empathetic' with ticket-holders is a must for Browns, Cavs and Indians during pandemic

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns could be playing before much smaller crowds because of the COVID-19 crisis this season.

In a typical year, there is "no question" the Cleveland Browns would be playing at a sold-out status for a second consecutive season, David Jenkins, the team's chief operating officer, told Crain's in April.

Normal might be the last description anyone would use for 2020, though. If anything, it would be a surprise if the Browns were allowed to operate at anything close to full capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.