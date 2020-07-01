Daily News- July 1, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love lets frustration and misery get best of him while plummeting value: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After an injury-wrecked and rumor-filled 2018-19 season, Kevin Love was hoping to bounce back and prove he could still be the sturdy anchor the Cleveland Cavaliers signed to a massive extension to lead the post-LeBron rebuild.

Love spent the lead up to the season training and communicating with young teammates. As the senior member of the team, he wanted to step forward and make up for his 60-game absence a year earlier. Love also organized another round of voluntary workouts in New York and reported to camp a few days early. He was doing everything he promised, paving the way for a better 2019-20 campaign.

Seeing that, the Cavs were eager to make him the offensive focal point once again. Privately, they were predicting a “monster” season under new head coach John Beilein. It was a chance for Love to recoup his value and start living up to his contract. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

THE WORD ON... COLLIN SEXTON

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

BULL-ISH MARKET

As we continue to celebrate Young Bull's Player Week here at Cavs.com, here are some notable quotables in praise of Collin Sexton, one of the NBA’s rapidly rising stars. And of course, we have some thoughts from the man himself.

Check out what they had to say … - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CHECKING IN WITH: DYLAN WINDLER

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

After being the only Cavalier rookie to see action throughout Summer League after being one of three first round picks, Dylan Windler suffered a leg injury before Training Camp that sidelined him for what would have been his freshman campaign. The lefty from Belmont who led the Ohio Valley Conference in both three-point shooting and rebounding will get his chance with next year’s incoming class.

WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

The new season of “Ozark” came out since this all started. We binge-watched that. Obviously, “The Last Dance,” we’ve been watching that every week. And “Money Heist” is another is good one. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

