Daily News- June 29, 2020

Kevin Porter Jr. shows potential to be franchise building block: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- During NBA Summer League, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. was standing outside by the bus while his teammates were already on board.

Porter was waiting for his Uber Eats. He had a craving for Wendy’s.

His first season in the NBA was a learning experience. It started back in July -- a moment that also helped showcase why members of the organization referred to him as their “wild card” heading into the 2019-20 season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.