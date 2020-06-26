Daily News- June 26, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Athletic’s NBA Power Rankings: Ranking all-time No. 4 NBA draft picks

Author: Zach Harper

Publication: The Athletic

Here’s one of the funny things to me about ranking draft picks so far. The NBA has essentially been around for 73 years. In order to get this to the nice, round number of 70, I decided I wouldn’t include the BAA years. Those were the three seasons before the NBL and the BAA joined forces to form the NBA. In ranking the number one, number two, and number three picks over the past couple weeks, there were almost no consequences in doing so. I really didn’t cut out any big players in NBA history, so I felt really good about the decisions I made.

Then came the number four picks. In 1948, Dolph Schayes was the fourth pick of the BAA Draft by the New York Knicks. He was also picked in the NBL Draft by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks. The Blackhawks traded him to the Syracuse Nationals, which offered Schayes a lot more money than the Knicks did. He decided to play there. Over the next 15 years, Schayes had a Hall of Fame career. He spent 14 of those seasons with Syracuse before ending his career in Philadelphia. He was a champion, a 12-time All-Star, and a 12-time All-NBA selection.

Other than cutting out one of the best players over the first 15 years of the NBA’s history, I feel pretty good about not ranking the BAA Draft selections. Here are links to the rest of the picks we’ve done so far. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Buzz on 2020 Lottery Trades and Potential Picks

Author: Jake Rill

Publication: Bleacher Report

On Thursday, the 2020 NBA draft was supposed to take place, in which the league's 30 teams would have been selecting future stars and adding them to their rosters. But like much of the sports world, the draft was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the NBA draft won't take place until Oct. 16 after the scheduled completion of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida. That gives teams plenty of time to keep analyzing film of top prospects and trying to decide which players they'd like to target in the draft.

Here's some of the buzz surrounding the teams likely to own the top picks and on some of the top prospects who will be available. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Canton Charge’s Nate Reinking third in G League Coach of the Year voting

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: Canton Repository

Canton Charge head coach Nate Reinking finished third in voting for the 2019-20 NBA G League Coach of the Year award.

Reinking led the Charge to a 29-14 record during the league’s abbreviated season. Canton had the league’s third-best record and posted a winning season for the first time in three years.

Salt Lake City’s Martin Schiller was voted coach of the year. Wisconsin’s Chase Buford finished second. - CLICK HERE to read full story.