Daily News- June 25, 2020

Darius Garland never felt like himself this season, wants to show he is ‘way better’ than rookie year

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland experienced everything imaginable during his NBA inauguration -- both good and bad.

Well, mostly bad.

After playing just four full games in college, missing Summer League for precautionary reasons and being forced to rehab a surgically-repaired knee instead of working on his game, Garland suffered another setback early in training camp. Call it foreshadowing. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, ‘The Decision’ and a decade of hindsight: ESPN docuseries reveals new details on LeBron’s legacy-impacting night

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The unusual and poorly-executed TV special “The Decision” -- that briefly turned LeBron James into a villain, led to his jersey being singed in the streets of downtown Cleveland and prompted Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to fire off an infamous hate-filled letter -- wasn’t originally concocted by James, Maverick Carter, then-agent Leon Rose, Rich Paul or hand-picked interviewer Jim Gray (although Gray still makes claims to the contrary).

The idea came from a stunning source that had no ties to James, his camp or ESPN.

It was a basketball fan -- Drew from Columbus, Ohio, who made the suggestion to former ESPN employee Bill Simmons for one of his mailbag columns in November, 2009. Simmons loved it. He pestered network executives for months with a handful of e-mails and also mentioned the idea to William “World Wide Wes” Wesley, Carter and Rose during the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas. Simmons urged them to produce an announcement show called “LeBron’s Decision.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Marla Ridenour: ESPN’s ‘Backstory: The Decision’ explores LeBron James’ legacy of empowerment

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

On Sunday, days ahead of the 10-year anniversary of “The Decision,” ESPN may temporarily strip away the salve of the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship.

Some Northeast Ohioans who view the 9 p.m. premier of “Backstory: The Decision,” may feel like another “23″ jersey has been set on fire. The new episode of the network’s documentary series chronicles LeBron James’ July 8, 2010, announcement that he was leaving the Cavs for the Miami Heat. Although a decade later, reliving how Akron’s favorite son stuck a knife in the hearts of his hometown fans in a national television special may be just as piercing, just as emotional.

But those won back by James after he ended Cleveland’s 52-year title drought may be fascinated by the details unearthed by three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Don Van Natta Jr. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

