Daily News- June 22, 2020

The ESPYS honor Love, Kobe while focusing on pandemic, racial justice

Author: Beth Harris

Publication: Associated Press

No red carpet, no nattily dressed athletes, no house band or monologue poking fun at the past year’s top athletes and moments.

This was a different version of The ESPYS.

The focus of Sunday night's show on ESPN was hope and inspiration in the time of coronavirus.

NBA Champion Kevin Love Accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award During Remote 2020 ESPY Awards

Author: Jason Duaine Hahn

Publication: People.com

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has been one of the most vocal advocates for mental health in the NBA, and he was recognized for his efforts at the 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday.

Love, 31, was presented with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYs for his work to destigmatize mental health issues, according to ESPN.

Introducing a video about Love during the remote ceremony, Matthew McConaughey said the athlete earned the award for "his guidance, his wisdom, his grace, and his courage."

Kevin Love Champions for Mental Health During Personal 2020 ESPYS Speech

Author: Michael Vulpo

Publication: E! News

Kevin Love's courage does not go unnoticed.

During Sunday night's 2020 ESPYS, Matthew McConaughey had the honors of presenting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to the NBA player.

"Of course courage is the kind of trait that comes with different looks. You often see it on city streets, emergency rooms, in hospitals, but you can also see it quite simply when someone looks themselves in the mirror, accepts that everything is not perfect, and finds the strength to say that out loud to the world," Matthew explained. "That's what Kevin Love began doing a few years ago. He is just a guy dealing with the kind of problems people could not see and he realized he was far from alone."

