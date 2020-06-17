Daily News- June 17, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs, Futuri Media join national efforts to recognize Juneteenth

Author: Rachel Abbey McCafferty

Publication: Crain’s Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are among the companies making Juneteenth (June 19) a holiday for employees.

The U.S. doesn't recognize Juneteenth, the day celebrating the effective end of slavery in the country, as a national holiday.

But more and more companies, including some in Northeast Ohio, are offering June 19 as a paid holiday to employees. That's become particularly true this year, as Black Lives Matter protests in response to police brutality have sparked conversations about racial injustice across the country. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

28 things you may not remember about Cavs-Warriors Game 7

Author: Frank Urbina

Publication: HoopsHype

Four years have passed since the classic 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, a championship series featuring huge names such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson that culminated with a thrilling Game 7 that was littered with unforgettable plays and sequences.

Well, with basketball on hiatus – for the time being, at least – we decided to go back and rewatch that exciting contest. While doing so, we noticed a lot of little but important moments, some of which were legitimate game-changers.

Below, 28 things you may not remember about that legendary Cavs-Warriors Game 7 from the 2016 Finals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.