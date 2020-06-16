Daily News- June 16, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers to recognize Juneteenth as annual paid holiday for entire organization

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they will recognize June 19, also known as Juneteenth, as an annual paid holiday for the entire organization. It will go into effect this Friday.

Juneteenth -- sometimes referred to as Freedom Day -- commemorates African American freedom. On June 19, 1865, Union general Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.

In 2006, Ohio began recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs star Kevin Love talks mental health with Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic on Ideas for Tomorrow virtual speaker series

Author: Julie Washington

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Clinic CEO and president Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, and Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love, will be featured in the Clinic’s Ideas for Tomorrow virtual speaker series on Tuesday.

Ideas for Tomorrow began in 2007 as an in-person speaker series to provide a forum for the world’s most distinguished thinkers, leaders and personalities to talk with Mihaljevic and community members.

Love became known for his mental health advocacy after he wrote a personal essay about his struggles with depression and anxiety. Love founded the Kevin Love Fund in 2018, which is dedicated to helping others achieve physical and emotional well-being. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

J.B. Bickerstaff is bright spot of Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuild -- and he came at the perfect time: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Very little went right for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Their bold and risky but celebrated hire of John Beilein turned out to be an egregious mistake. Beilein lasted just 54 games before calling it quits, swept up in a wave of controversy.

Darius Garland, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and supposed headliner of the three-player class expected lead a franchise rebirth, was not only the worst rookie but the league’s lowest-rated player statistically, showing minimal flickers of star potential. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

