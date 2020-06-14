Daily News- June 14, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson staying with Cleveland Cavaliers? Kevin Love hopes it will happen, but how likely is it?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova -- the only remnants from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ title team -- all tuned in to The Finals replay that aired early in the coronavirus shutdown. Along with their other teammates, some playing elsewhere in the NBA and a few retired, they all broke down the game via the same group chat they’ve had going since 2016.

That bond will never be broken. Those memories will never fade.

Soon, those memories could be all that’s left of the historic group that rallied from a 3-1 deficit against the mighty Golden State Warriors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Forward Thinking

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Kevin Love is one of the Cavaliers card-carrying leaders – a five-time All-Star, a World Champion – and right now even he’s not sure how to navigate the wide-open waters that await the Wine & Gold (and seven other squads) for the next few months.

Under a new head coach, Cleveland was trending upward when the season came to a screeching halt on March 11. And while 22 teams make preparations for an unprecedented postseason in the Orlando bubble, eight other teams including the Cavs face an extended stretch without true competitive hoops.

"I think with our team, we have to find a way to stay tight, stay together, have that summer or fall get together with potentially the other seven teams, and just find ways to better ourselves individually as well,” said Love. “That's the only way, especially during this time, that we're going to be able to get better. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers notebook: Kevin Love ‘super curious’ to watch playoffs, sees motivation for young team

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Although disappointed the Cavaliers’ season ended prematurely, Kevin Love shares the hope of fans that the NBA is able to stage the 2020 playoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the five-time All-Star forward said he is “very excited” and “super curious” to watch the postseason. The league plans to convene in Orlando, Florida, for eight “seeding games” at the end of July followed by the playoffs, which could run as late as Oct. 12.

“You just don’t know how guys are going to come in, whether they’ll be in shape, whether they’ll have that rhythm, whether they’ll be able to get it back in those eight games,” Love said during a Zoom video conference with local media. “I think that makes it in its own ways more appealing. There’s a lot of questions out there that remain unanswered. As a fan myself, I’m going to be tuned in, for sure.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: