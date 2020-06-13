Daily News- June 13, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

What’s next for Collin Sexton? He has a lofty goal: ‘I want to push towards that All-Star Game’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s only been about a week since the Cleveland Cavaliers’ jagged 2019-20 season abruptly ended. But it didn’t take long for promising young guard Collin Sexton to set a lofty goal for next season, one that will drive him during a longer-than-usual summer.

“I want to push towards that All-Star Game,” Sexton said during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday. “I know what (that stage) feels like and it just makes me hungry and makes me want to work that much harder. That’s what’s next for me.”

Sexton, relentless in his pursuit of greatness and always goal-oriented, entered his sophomore season hoping to be named a Rising Star, believing he was snubbed from the annual exhibition of the best first- and second-year players as rookie. Initially overlooked once again, an injury to Miami Heat rookie sharpshooter Tyler Herro earned Sexton a spot as an injury replacement. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff can soon be part of voluntary, individual workouts at practice facility

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will soon be allowed to be part of voluntary, individual workouts with his players at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The NBA informed all of its teams Friday that as many as two coaches or development personnel can now work with a player -- and the head coach will be able to supervise that session starting on June 23.

Since the Cavaliers’ facility opened for individual workouts in early May, following nearly two months of shuttering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the league stipulated that there could be only one player, at one basket, with one coach in adherence to the social distancing required to flatten the COVID-19 curve. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Projecting the Cavaliers’ future with former NBA executive John Hollinger

Author: Kelsey Russo and John Hollinger

Publication: The Athletic

The Cavaliers saw their 2019-20 season come to an end with the approval of the NBA’s latest plan to resume the season. At 19-46, they were not one of the 22 teams invited to compete in the restart of the season, so they have fully transitioned into offseason mode.

Being left out of the return to play stings, though. On a video conference call with local media Tuesday, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that while the team understands the league’s decision and wants to be a good partner, coaches and players will use this situation as motivation moving forward.

“We need to do whatever we can in our power to make sure that we’re getting invited to the party,” he said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

