Daily News- June 12, 2020

As Cavaliers identify goals for three young guards, an aspiring coach discovered

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

If Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff needed further convincing that Collin Sexton is a student of the game, the young guard demonstrated it in a surprising way.

Bickerstaff recently took part in an NBA Players Association call for those hoping to get into coaching after their careers end. The participants were unknown ahead of time, but Bickerstaff didn’t expect Sexton to be one of them.

"I get on the call and there's Collin," Bickerstaff said Tuesday in a Zoom videoconference with local media. "Being able to think the game and play the game like a coach will be huge for him. He's taking those steps in understanding that and wanting to do it.

The Athletic’s NBA Power Rankings: Ranking all-time No. 3 NBA draft picks

Author: Zach Harper

Publication: theathletic.com

62. Dwight Davis, University of Houston, Cleveland Cavaliers, 1972

Accomplishments: All-Rookie

A torn quadricep muscle ended Davis's NBA career in just his fifth season. Prior to that, he had three productive seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the reigning champion San Francisco Warriors in 1975. Davis peaked in his second season with 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, but this power forward also managed to shoot just 42.3 percent for his career. Dr. J probably would have been a better draft pick for Cleveland.

Tristan Thompson may not be done with the Cavaliers after all

Author: Alex Kennedy

Publication: Hoops Hype

Last Thursday, the NBA Board of Governors approved to resume the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World with 22 teams – the 16 playoff teams and six squads that are within six games of the eighth seed. The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the eight teams left out of this plan, bringing their 2019-20 season to an anticlimactic end.

After finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA (19-46), the Cavaliers will now shift their attention to the offseason. One key player whose future is up in the air is Tristan Thompson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The 29-year-old has spent his entire nine-year NBA career in Cleveland and he was part of the 2016 championship team.

Chris Fedor, who covers the Cavaliers for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, recently discussed Thompson's upcoming free agency on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast.

Aussie NBA star Matthew Dellavedova on life in isolation and the Tokyo Olympics

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: News.com.au

People across the world slowly lost their minds after being locked indoors thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health restrictions saw the vast majority of people remaining indoors and only venturing out to either walk the dog or quickly duck down to the shops.

The pandemic also saw workplaces shift to remote set ups to limit groupings of people. For most it meant going from the office set up to the couch in scenes akin to Groundhog Day.