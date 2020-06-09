Daily News- June 9, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

CHECKING IN WITH: LINDSAY GOTTLIEB

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb came to Cleveland after an outstanding college coaching career – leading the California Golden Bears to the NCAA Tourney in seven of her eight seasons, including the school’s first-ever trip to the Elite Eight and Final Four in 2013. Gottlieb, who earned her Master’s degree while coaching at Syracuse, left Cal as the second-winningest coach in school history.

WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

I've been binge-watching "This is Us" as well as watching a lot of Cavs 2020 film.

Orlando snub angers, motivates Cavaliers, coach J.B. Bickerstaff: ‘If the NBA throws a party, we’re going to be on the invite list’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff couched his anger and still made his point.

He, his staff and players are indignant about being left out of the NBA’s 22-team restart plan approved last week, and that feeling surely extends to the front office as well.

Bickerstaff realizes the safety concerns of inviting all 30 teams to Orlando, Florida, during the coronavirus pandemic, but he said during a podcast with ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski posted Monday that the Cavs will use the slight to push themselves.

Cavs, David Gilbert, Eric Gordon and Scott Garrett discuss race, signs of hope and where we go from here

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

Following the death of George Floyd, Cavs general manager Koby Altman (pictured) and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wanted to "speak out and start to engage and build some momentum toward real change," director of basketball communications B.J. Evans said.

Last week, Crain's published a Page 1 story on the statements sports teams and organizations made in the wake of George Floyd's death, and how those statements can be backed up by action.

Last week, Crain's published a Page 1 story on the statements sports teams and organizations made in the wake of George Floyd's death, and how those statements can be backed up by action.

In reporting that, the conversations, as you might expect, got pretty deep. The Cavs, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission president and CEO David Gilbert, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and others had some compelling thoughts on the topics of race, equality and action.

Hottest names on the NBA coaching market

Author: Kevin Arnovitz

Publication: ESPN.com

With the NBA schedule determined for the coming months, the league's annual coaching carousel is once again firing up. The New York Knicks are reportedly ready to begin the process of finding their next head coach. Other teams that held off because of the optics of handing out a pink slip during a pandemic, or because of the uncertainty surrounding the season, will likely soon pursue a change on the bench, a move many had planned for months before the league went on hiatus March 11.

New hires will be made in Brooklyn and most likely New York. Speculation swirls around a number of other teams, including Houston, Chicago and Philadelphia.

The head-coaching gig has never been more multifaceted and, consequently, more demanding. We spoke to more than 30 insiders -- head coaches, assistant coaches, executives from the basketball and business sides, former and current players, owners and agents -- about which realities of the job a new NBA head coach should understand before taking over: